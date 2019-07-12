In association with
Govt wants Sebi to get deeper into IndiGo spat, expand probe to all board members

Updated : July 12, 2019 07:50 AM IST

There are indications about violations of corporate governance, fair market trade and insider trading rules and the regulator needs to probe the role of each and every entity associated with all board members and promoter-linked entities, according to the officials.
The stock exchanges would collate data for all suspicious trades over the past one year, especially of those associated with all board members, including independent directors, and by entities directly or indirectly associated with the two warring promoter groups, officials added.
