Govt wants Sebi to get deeper into IndiGo spat, expand probe to all board members
Updated : July 12, 2019 07:50 AM IST
There are indications about violations of corporate governance, fair market trade and insider trading rules and the regulator needs to probe the role of each and every entity associated with all board members and promoter-linked entities, according to the officials.
The stock exchanges would collate data for all suspicious trades over the past one year, especially of those associated with all board members, including independent directors, and by entities directly or indirectly associated with the two warring promoter groups, officials added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more