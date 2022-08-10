India to do away with caps on airfares from end of August

By Anu Sharma

The civil aviation ministry will remove the lower and upper limit on fares with effect from Aug 31, the ministry said in a circular today.

This would mean that air fares will again be regulated by the market and the competition will become more fierce.

The government had implemented fare caps at the onset of COVID pandemic in order to prevent any sudden surge or decline in air fares.

“After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of purpose specified in the initial order no. 02/2020 dated 21.05.2020, it has been decided to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding the airfares with effect from 31.08.22,” the circular read.

The ministry has also reiterated that airlines and airports should ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and COVID appropriate behavior is enforced strictly during travel.

