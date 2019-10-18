Aviation
Govt to launch second attempt to sell Air India next week with a Mumbai roadshow
Updated : October 18, 2019 09:54 PM IST
The union cabinet gave its green signal to initiate the sale process last week
The airline has a debt burden of more than Rs 54,000 crore
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more