Govt to launch Digi Yatra at Vara​nasi with Vistara, IndiGo from December

Updated : October 16, 2020 12:19 PM IST

SpiceJet has so far not agreed to join the Digi Yatra program, said officials.
Under Digi Yatra, automated checkpoints will be set up at kerbside kiosks, airport entry gate, check-in counters, pre-embarkation security checks and boarding points.
Govt to launch Digi Yatra at Vara​nasi with Vistara, IndiGo from December

