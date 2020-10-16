Aviation Govt to launch Digi Yatra at Varanasi with Vistara, IndiGo from December Updated : October 16, 2020 12:19 PM IST SpiceJet has so far not agreed to join the Digi Yatra program, said officials. Under Digi Yatra, automated checkpoints will be set up at kerbside kiosks, airport entry gate, check-in counters, pre-embarkation security checks and boarding points. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.