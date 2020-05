When you travel by air next time, there will be a host of new rules and regulations to keep COVID-19 at bay. One among these will pertain to your boarding pass.

The government has issued an order to suspend stamping of boarding passes in order to reduce the touchpoints between passenger and security staff. However, airport operators have been asked to install high-definition CCTV cameras to record the boarding pass details digitally.

This has to be implemented with immediate effect and will be valid until further orders.

"In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and countermeasures being taken to contain its spread by touch/contact, it has been decided to dispense with the procedure of stamping the passenger's boarding pass that is being by Aviation Security Group/ APSU after completion of pre-embarkation security check of the concerned passenger, till further orders," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said in its order dated May 13.

As per the order, the airport operator shall ensure that the necessary monitoring system of high definition fixed CCTV camera and supporting Infrastructure is maintained at all points at an appropriate height so that the boarding pass of the Passenger and his or her identity is digitally recorded.

"The CCTV recordings shall be preserved for 30 days as per established practice," the order further read.