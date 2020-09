The civil aviation ministry has started a pilot project to help those international passengers who are arriving in India without a negative RT-PCR certificate and need to take a domestic connecting flight.

The ministry has issued guidelines to all airport operators to provide an option to passengers of getting an RT-PCR test done at the entry of airport or the airport at which their international flight lands in India.

This is for those passengers who could not get their RT-PCR test done within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey from abroad.

In case the passenger tests negative in this test, the passenger will be permitted to take connecting flight to other domestic destinations in India without getting quarantined at the city of arrival in India.

1. Airport operators will create facilities, which will serve as sample collection areas for RT-PCR testing and will also be used as waiting lounge.

2. This facility should be in strict compliance with the protocols established by the ICMR and the NABL. One representative of state authorities of the airport will also be present in the waiting lounge.

3. Airports should provide the option to the passengers to do online booking of the RT-PCR test through respective websites or other appropriate online platforms. Proper escort to be ensured for the passenger from a Help desk to the waiting lounge.

4. Passport of the passenger will be retained by the state authority at the sample collection area or the waiting lounge. The passport will be retained until the test results are available.

5. Once the test result is available, waiting lounge will intimate the passenger of the same.

6. If the result is negative, the passenger will be stamped 'RT-PCR negative' and 'State Quarantined till (applicable date)' on the hand by the state authority and the will be handed over their passport. The passenger will be permitted to exit the waiting lounge and proceed to departures to catch the connecting flight.

7. If the result is positive, the passenger will be processed in line with ICMR protocols by the state authorities.

8. The waiting lounge should be located away from the operational area but should be sterile with no access to any unauthorised personnel. It should provide necessary amenities to the passengers such as WiFi, food and beverage options and washrooms.

9. The test results will take anywhere between 1.5-2 hours for RT-PCR by GeneXpert and 6-7 hours for RT-PCR by other methods. Hence, airport operator should provide option to passenger to either stay at the waiting lounge awaiting the test results or to proceed to designated hotel in order to isolate themselves till the test results are available.