Aviation Govt sets up single-window clearance mechanism to expedite aviation sector proposals Updated : July 18, 2020 04:36 PM IST The setting up of the ICC was announced by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2020-2021 union budget in February this year, as per MoCA. The 10-member ICC will be headed by Amber Dubey, joint secretary in the aviation ministry, according to the MoCA order.