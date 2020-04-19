  • SENSEX
Aviation

Govt says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

Updated : April 19, 2020 12:53 PM IST

The government announced a halt to domestic flights on March 23, ordering commercial airlines to shut down domestic operations on top of an existing ban on international flights to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet late on Saturday.
