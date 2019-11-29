Aviation
Govt says high fuel costs, forex rate variation led to Rs 4,685 crore loss for Air India in FY19
Updated : November 29, 2019 10:53 AM IST
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs increased from Rs 7,363 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10,034 crore in 2018-19.
The impact of exchange rate variation led to an increase in expenses from Rs 31 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 772 crore in 2018-19, said Civil Aviation Minister.
