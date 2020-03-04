Aviation
Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in Air India
Updated : March 04, 2020 03:31 PM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved allowing Non-Residents Indians (NRIs) to hold up to 100 percent stake in Air India.
The decision comes at a time when the government is looking to sell 100 percent stake sale in the national carrier.
The govt has proposed selling 100 percent stake in Air India along with budget airline Air India Express and the national carrier's 50 percent stake in AISATS, an equal joint venture with Singapore Airlines.