Aviation
Govt panel proposes full exit from Air India, says report
Updated : August 16, 2019 09:11 AM IST
The proposal will be placed in front of a ministerial body, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the next 15 days, where a final decision will be taken on the timing, price and amount of shares of Air India to be sold.
Government is taking various steps to reduce Air India's debt burden and rewriting the rules of the privatisation process in order to make it an attractive buy, the report said citing an official.Â
