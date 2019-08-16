Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Govt panel proposes full exit from Air India, says report

Updated : August 16, 2019 09:11 AM IST

The proposal will be placed in front of a ministerial body, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the next 15 days, where a final decision will be taken on the timing, price and amount of shares of Air India to be sold.
Government is taking various steps to reduce Air India's debt burden and rewriting the rules of the privatisation process in order to make it an attractive buy, the report said citing an official.Â 
Govt panel proposes full exit from Air India, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP

Top brokerage calls for August 16: HSBC upgrades SpiceJet to 'hold'; Credit Suisse cuts target price for Glenmark

Top brokerage calls for August 16: HSBC upgrades SpiceJet to 'hold'; Credit Suisse cuts target price for Glenmark

WeWork leases 1.22 lakh sq ft office space from Panchshil Realty in Pune

WeWork leases 1.22 lakh sq ft office space from Panchshil Realty in Pune

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV