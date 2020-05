The union government will cap airfare when domestic flights resume service from May 25, with Mumbai-Delhi airfare likely to range between Rs 3,500 and 10,000.

The government will set a band of airfare for a route. The fares will depend upon the travel time on a particular route.

However, so far no decision has been made on the duration for which capped fares will be applicable.

Flights in the country have been suspended since late March when the government restricted movement to contain the spread of coronavirus.