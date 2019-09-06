Aviation
Govt may hive off more debt from Air India to woo buyers
Updated : September 06, 2019 05:59 PM IST
The government has already decided to transfer Rs 29,464 crore of Air India's debt into a special purpose vehicle.
As per the provisional figures of FY 2018-19, the total debt of Air India Ltd as on March 31, 2019, is Rs 58,351.93 crore.
