The government will decide on the reserve price for the Air India sale after receiving financial bids.

Govt looking at September 15 as deadline for Air India bids
The government is looking at September 15 as the deadline for Air India bids, sources informed CNBC-TV18.
The government will decide on the reserve price for the Air India sale after receiving financial bids, they said. Also, the proposal will allow 20 percent FII/FPI investment in LIC pre IPO under examination.
It's important to note that there is no provision for foreign investment in LIC Act and the Insurance FDI limit doesn’t apply to LIC.
