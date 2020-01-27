Countdown

Air India disinvestment: Govt relaxes bidding rules to woo investors

Updated : January 27, 2020 08:41 AM IST

The deadline for submission of EoI for 100 percent divestment in Air India and the airline’s stake in low-cost unit Air India Express and airport services company AISATS is March 17.
Individuals and consortia can bid for the airline.
The government has struggled at least twice in the past two years to privatise loss-making Air India due to a lack of interest from bidders.
