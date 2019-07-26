Govt initiates selection process to privatise more airports

The government is looking to privatise more airports under the second term of Narendra Modi government and the selection process to finalise a list of 6-10 such state-run airports has started, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

"The process has been initiated. The selection of airports is yet to happen," a person aware of the matter said.

The Union Cabinet had decided to privatise six state-run airports of Jaipur, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mangalore, Guwahati and Ahmedabad in November. Adani group had emerged as the highest bidder under the two-stage tender process. While the Cabinet has approved bids for Mangalore, Trivandrum and Lucknow, the bids for the remaining three are yet to be approved.

In view of the privatisation drive, the Airports Authority of India may also tweak its borrowing plan.

The state-run airport operator is now planning its borrowing roadmap for a period of two years as against 4-5 years earlier in view of the income that is expected from the privatisation.

"The current process of privatisation of six airports is expected to fetch a one-time capital expenditure return of Rs 2000 crore while annual income would be around Rs 900 crore. Then there will be more airports which are likely to be privatised. Hence, keeping those factors in mind, it will be better to chalk out a borrowing plan for two years for now," another source aware of the matter said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received the government nod to borrow Rs 9,430 crore over a period of four years from 2018-19 (April-March) to 2021-22, CNBC-TV18 had exclusively reported in October last year.