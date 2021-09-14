Govt hopes for "decent response" on Air India bids by offering the Maharaja 'debt free'

Financial bids coming in tomorrow (September 15) on the Air India sale will indicate whether the government's gamble to offer the Maharaja as a 'debt free' asset to prospective buyers has worked.

Although, the government is unlikely to open the financial bids anytime soon since the process for deciding the reserve price for the Air India sale is likely to begin towards the end of the month. The government will open the bids only after the reserve price is frozen.

What is prompting the government to be confident about the sale process this time is a little understood but an extremely significant change made in the criteria for financial bids, last year.

Unlike earlier, when the government said at least Rs 23,000 crore of Air India's debt will have to be borne by the bidders, this time around, the government is proposing a 'debt-free; transaction. That means the bidders are free to quote their price, irrespective of the debt of Air India.

Although the criteria said the bidders can pay 15 percent of the bid value in cash and the remaining 85 percent for the debt, even this 85 percent is not a condition and bidders can pay full cash for the Maharaja's assets. Government officials explain bidders have the flexibility to not retain Air India debt and opt for the all-cash deal and there’s no compulsion to buy the company’s debt.

Of course, this sweetened offer will be subject to the reserve price set by the government but for the bidders, this can work as a major relief as changes to the bid criteria were made by the government on behalf of the interested buyers themselves. Buyers will quote a price for the assets of Air India and not the mountain of debt.

The government will use the proceeds from the Air India sale to pay its debt and the residual debt and liabilities not backed by assets, after adjusting the bid proceeds, will be transferred to the Special Purpose Vehicle created in 2018 for this very purpose.

According to informed sources, the total debt and liabilities of Air India may actually turn out to be as high as Rs 75,000-Rs 80,000 crore. If this estimate turns to be right, the government will be absorbing a massive amount of debt. But at least the new formula will ensure Air India gets a new owner which could prove to be a major feather in the government’s disinvestment programme.