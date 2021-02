The government on Wednesday formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country’s premier defence and aerospace show, here, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single-engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

