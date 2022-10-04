Govt flags off first direct Kolhapur-Mumbai flight under UDAN — details here

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The Kolhapur-Mumbai flight will operate between Kolhapur and Mumbai thrice a week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with the Minister of State Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday (October 4) virtually flagged off the first direct flight on the Kolhapur-Mumbai route.

The flight will operate between Kolhapur and Mumbai thrice a week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The flight has been launched under the ambitious Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN (Ude Deshka Aam Nagrik) scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide air connectivity to tier 2 and tier 3 cities and affordable air travel for all.

Speaking after launching the flight, Scindia said the UDAN scheme is realising the Prime Minister’s vision of making air travel affordable for the common citizen of the country.

The minister said so far 433 new routes have been launched and more than one crore passengers have benefitted under this scheme.

He assured that the expansion of the apron of the Kolhapur airport will be commissioned in November and the domestic terminal building will be inaugurated in March 2023.

The Kolhapur airport was leased to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in 1997. After the lease expired in 2013, it was handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Also Read: Domestic airfares on key routes skyrocket due to festive demand

Singh expressed the hope that this flight will not only create ease of travel but also significantly boost trade and commerce activities in the regions.