    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeaviation News

    Govt flags off first direct Kolhapur-Mumbai flight under UDAN — details here

    Govt flags off first direct Kolhapur-Mumbai flight under UDAN — details here

    Govt flags off first direct Kolhapur-Mumbai flight under UDAN — details here
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Kolhapur-Mumbai flight will operate between Kolhapur and Mumbai thrice a week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

    Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with the Minister of State Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday (October 4) virtually flagged off the first direct flight on the Kolhapur-Mumbai route.
    The flight will operate between Kolhapur and Mumbai thrice a week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
    The flight has been launched under the ambitious Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN (Ude Deshka Aam Nagrik) scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide air connectivity to tier 2 and tier  3 cities and affordable air travel for all.
    Also Read: From aloo paratha to chicken chettinad, Tata's Air India revamps in-flight menu
    Speaking after launching the flight, Scindia said the UDAN scheme is realising the Prime Minister’s vision of making air travel affordable for the common citizen of the country.
    The minister said so far 433 new routes have been launched and more than one crore passengers have benefitted under this scheme.
    He assured that the expansion of the apron of the Kolhapur airport will be commissioned in November and the domestic terminal building will be inaugurated in March 2023.
    The Kolhapur airport was leased to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in 1997. After the lease expired in 2013, it was handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
    Also Read: Domestic airfares on key routes skyrocket due to festive demand
    Singh expressed the hope that this flight will not only create ease of travel but also significantly boost trade and commerce activities in the regions.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Jyotiraditya ScindiaKolhapurmumbaiRCS-UDAN

    Next Article

    Domestic airfares on key routes skyrocket due to festive demand

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng