Govt extends ECLGS to aviation sector; industry players say decision to ease liquidity pressure Updated : May 31, 2021 08:43:46 IST Budget carrier SpiceJet on Sunday said the inclusion of the aviation sector in ECLGS will help the domestic aviation industry. Recently, the civil aviation ministry allowed domestic airlines to reduce the capacity to 50 percent from June 1. Published : May 31, 2021 08:42 AM IST