Govt considering resuming regular international flights by March-April

According to government officials, the Centre is considering resuming regular international flights in the light of relaxations in rules for international passengers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for resuming regular international flights, government officials told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

The government is considering resuming these flights by March-April, said the officials.

The current ban on scheduled international commercial flights, which came into effect in March 2020, is valid till February 28, 2022. Last month, the country had extended ban on international commercial flights till February 28 amid the increase in cases of COVID-19 during the third wave driven by the Omicron variant.

India had banned regular operation of international flights on March 23, 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, a final decision is yet to be taken.