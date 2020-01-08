#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Govt asks airlines to take precautions as Iran-US tensions flare

Updated : January 08, 2020 11:37 AM IST

Indian airlines on Wednesday were advised to take alternative routes and avoid the region to the extent possible.
A similar advisory last year had affected 20 flights of Indian carriers, including two of IndiGo and nine each of Air India Express and Air India.
The move comes as Iran launched several missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US troops in retaliation for the US airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.
