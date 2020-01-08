Govt asks airlines to take precautions as Iran-US tensions flare

India has advised its airlines to remain vigilant and take precautions while flying over Iran, Iraq, Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman amid US-Iran tensions, people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

The move comes as Iran launched several missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US troops in retaliation for the US airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

Indian airlines on Wednesday were advised to take alternative routes and avoid the region to the extent possible, the people added.

This will mean longer travel time for passengers and more fuel for airlines. Carriers may have to look for alternative routes or exercise caution while flying over the regions with heightened tension, which is expected to put financial strain on their operations.

A similar advisory last year had affected 20 flights of Indian carriers, including two of IndiGo and nine each of Air India Express and Air India.

The rerouting had resulted in an increase in the operating cost of Air India Express by approximately Rs 22 lakh per day, of Air India flights by Rs 13 lakh per day and that of IndiGo by nearly Rs 2 lakh per day as the flying time increased by approximately 15 minutes.

The latest advisory from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) comes after the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency directive prohibiting all its carriers from operating in Baghdad flight information region, Tehran flight information region and in the overwater airspace over Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. The ban has been ordered on account of heightened military activities and increased political tension in the Middle East.

Following this, several global carriers have also decided to avoid the Iranian air space.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe will not be flying over the Iranian airspace. We will continue to monitor the situation closely," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

Last week, the US government said that Iranian general Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday at Baghdad's international airport. The airstrike was ordered by US President Donald Trump and led to an escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Soleimani ran Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria and was killed while being driven from the airport by local allies. His close associate, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes was also killed in the attack.

Last year, tensions had heightened when an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down an American drone. IndiGo and Air India had to look for alternative routes to West Asia, Europe, and the US in view of the tensions. The airlines had to avoid overflying areas of Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz within Iranian Airspace to ensure safety.