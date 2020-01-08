Govt asks airlines to take precautions as Iran-US tensions flare
Updated : January 08, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Indian airlines on Wednesday were advised to take alternative routes and avoid the region to the extent possible.
A similar advisory last year had affected 20 flights of Indian carriers, including two of IndiGo and nine each of Air India Express and Air India.
The move comes as Iran launched several missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US troops in retaliation for the US airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more