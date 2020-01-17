#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Government to issue EoI, Share Purchase Agreement next week for Air India's privatisation

Updated : January 17, 2020 03:29 PM IST

While Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore, its current total debt is around Rs 80,000 crore.
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on December 31 that the national carrier, which is incurring a loss of Rs 20 crore to Rs 26 crore daily.
Air India chief Ashwani Lohani on January 4 had said that "rumours" of the disinvestment-bound airline's shutdown are all baseless.
Government to issue EoI, Share Purchase Agreement next week for Air India's privatisation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV