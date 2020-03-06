Government to extend Air India EOI deadline

The Narendra Modi government will extend the deadline to submit preliminary bids for Air India to accommodate the changes made recently, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

"There is a lot of interest. We have received a lot of queries. A lot of entities have come and shown interest. Air India divestment going extremely well," Puri told reporters.

The government has invited bids for 100 percent stake in Air India and the current deadline for submission of preliminary bids is March 17.

This is the second attempt of the government to sell the national carrier as it did not find any takers in the first round itself when it offered to sell 76 percent stake in Air India in 2018.

Recently, the government extended the deadline to submit written queries from February 11 to March 6 and the last date for the release of response to queries on preliminary information memorandum was also extended to March 16 from February 25 earlier.

On March 4, the Cabinet also said that non-resident Indians can hold up to 100 percent stake in Air India under the automatic route. This is seen as more of a clarification than a new rule.