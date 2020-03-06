  • SENSEX
Government to extend Air India EOI deadline

March 06, 2020

The government has invited bids for 100 percent stake in Air India and the current deadline for submission of preliminary bids is March 17.
This is the second attempt of the government to sell the national carrier as it did not find any takers in the first round itself when it offered to sell 76 percent stake in Air India in 2018.
On March 4, the Cabinet also said that non-resident Indians can hold up to 100 percent stake in Air India under the automatic route.
