Government tells Air India to freeze all appointments, promotions
Updated : July 21, 2019 08:44 AM IST
A new flight has to be started only when it is extremely necessary and after due diligence from the commercial aspect.
The direction has come from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management or DIPAM.
After failing to find a bidder in its previous term, the Modi 2.0 government is working on war-footing to sell Air India to a private player.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more