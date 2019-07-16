EXCLUSIVE: Government seeks comments from InterGlobe Aviation on IndiGo promoters spat

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has sought comments from InterGlobe Aviation, the company that runs IndiGo, on the ongoing quarrel between the co-founders that has eroded shareholder wealth and cast a shadow on the running of India’s largest airline.

Last Tuesday, IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal alleged violations of corporate governance rules at InterGlobe by the other co-founder Rahul Bhatia and his affiliates. Gangwal, an aviation veteran of 30 years, asked market regulator Sebi to intervene.

Now, MCA has asked InterGlobe to provide answers on all allegations of corporate governance lapse s that Gangwal raised.

MCA has asked InterGlobe to respond in 2-3 weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. They asked not to be named.

Governance matters took a backseat because of the “unusual rights” available to Bhatia’s IGE Group that are drawn from a shareholders’ agreement that expires in November but are embedded in the Articles of Association of IndiGo, Gangwal wrote to Sebi.

An agreement between two co-promoters cannot circumvent the law, said an official at the MCA, requesting anonymity.