Aviation
Government says Uttar Pradesh wants to set up airport at Ayodhya
Updated : November 28, 2019 06:36 PM IST
The airport is expected to be developed under the regional connectivity scheme of the government.
On November 9, the apex court, in a unanimous judgement, ordered that a temple must be constructed at the disputed site in Ayodhya and Muslims must be given a 5-acre land at a prominent place in Ayodhya.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more