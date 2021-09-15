Government receives financial bids for Air India

The government on Wednesday said it has received "financial bids" for Air India, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said.

"Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage," the DIPAM secretary said in a tweet.

This is the third attempt of the government to divest its stake in Air India after 2001 and 2017.

The Tata Group is believed to have submitted a financial bid for Air India, sources said.

The relationship between the Tata Group and the Indian aviation sector is not just deep but also historic. Air India was founded as Tata Airlines by JRD Tata in 1932 and the airline was renamed Air India when it became a public limited company in 1946.

The Tata Group was also at the forefront of buying a stake in the national carrier when the government decided to sell its stake in 2001 and 2017 respectively.

This time, the government has invited bids for strategic disinvestment of 100 percent stake of the government of India in the airline. It also includes along 100 percent stake in Air India Express Ltd and a 50 percent stake in Air India SATS. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last date for submission of preliminary bids was extended from time to time. The process was initiated in January 2020.

The airline posted a net loss of Rs 3,836.78 crore in FY16, Rs 6,452.89 crore in FY17, Rs 5,348.18 crore in FY18, Rs 8,556.35 crore in FY19 and Rs 7,982.83 crore in FY20 as per provisional figures. The total debt of national carrier Air India has risen to around Rs 43,000 crore, officials aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18.