Government notifies Drone Rules, no permission now required for green zones

As per the notified rules, coverage of drones has been increased from 300 kg to 500 kg to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis. The number of forms and permissions have been reduced from 25 to 5.

The union government has notified Drone Rules, 2021 and has attempted to relax rules and regulations to boost drone ecosystem in the country.

The government had invited feedback in July on draft drone rules.

There is no need for security clearance required before any registration or licence issuance and fees for permissions reduced to nominal levels.

Maximum penalty under Drone Rules , 2021 has been reduced to Rs 1 lakh. This shall, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws.

There will be an interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones, which will be displayed on the digital sky platform.

Green zones refer to the airspace of defined dimensions above the land areas or territorial waters of India, up to a vertical distance of 400 feet or 120 metre that has not been designated as a red zone or yellow zone in the airspace map for unmanned aircraft system operations and the airspace upto a vertical distance of 200 feet or 60 metre above the area located between a lateral distance of 8 kilometre and 12 kilometre from the perimeter of an operational airport.

Yellow zone indicates the airspace of defined dimensions above the land areas or territorial waters of India within which unmanned aircraft system operations are restricted and shall require permission from the concerned air traffic control authority. The airspace above 400 feet or 120 metre in the designated green zone and the airspace above 200 feet or 60 metre in the area located between the lateral distance of 8 kilometre and 12 kilometre from the perimeter of an operational airport, shall be designated as yellow zone.

Red zone is the airspace of defined dimensions, above the land areas or territorial waters of India, or any installation or notified port limits specified by the Central Government beyond the territorial waters of India, within which unmanned aircraft system operations shall be permitted only by the Central Government.

As per the new rules, yellow zone has been reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter. Permission is also not required for operating a drone in green zones and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter.

Online registration of all drones shall happen through the Digital Sky Platform and the process prescribed for transfer and deregistration of drones has also been simplified.

As per the drone rules, pilot licence will not be required for operating nano drones and micro drones for non-commercial use and there is no requirement of type certificate, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for R&D entities.

"Safety features like ‘No permission – no take-off’ (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. to be notified in future. A minimum six-month lead time will be provided for compliance," the government said.

All drone training and examination will be carried out by an authorised drone school.