Government may waive off Air India payables to airports and oil companies before divestment
Updated : November 11, 2019 11:32 PM IST
The airline's total debt is nearly at Rs 60,000 crore
The waive off is expected to amount to approx Rs 22,000 crore
Government is unlikely to float the expression of interest document for divestment of Air India this month
