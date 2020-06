The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant if the load factor and seat capacity permits it. In case the middle seat is occupied, the regulator has asked airlines to provide additional protective equipment to passengers like "wrap-around gown."

The directions are for strict compliance by all stakeholders and shall come into force from June 3.

The directions have been sent on the basis of recommendations of an expert committee which was constituted post an order from the Supreme Court.

In the order sent to all foreign and Indian airlines, Airports Authority of India, private airport operators, and ground handling agencies, DGCA has said asked airlines to provide safety kits to passengers including three-layered surgical mask, face shield, and sanitiser.

In addition, the regulator has said that no meals or drinking water will be served except under extreme circumstances arising due to health reasons.

"The MHA guidelines for lockdown 5.0 announced on May 30 will facilitate the gradual & calibrated reopening of the aviation sector. As we move towards a critical mass of 50-60 percent operation of domestic flights, our ability to resume international operations will also improve," Puri wrote on Twitter.

Embarkation, disembarkation shall be sequential, Air should be replaced in aircraft in the shortest possible interval, sanitise aircraft after every sector keep clean aircraft at the end of the day, frequently clean lavatories in aircraft and provide full protective suits to pilots and cabin crew, the regulator has said in the order.