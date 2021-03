The Airports Authority of India board has approved a proposal of complete stake sale in four public-private partnership airports of Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, sources close to the development said.

The Union Cabinet is expected to take up the proposal soon, sources added.

The move is part of the government's asset monetisation programme.

The majority of stakeholders of these four airports are expected to receive an opportunity to exercise the right of first refusal and buy out AAI's stake. In case this right is not exercised within a stipulated time period, then AAI is likely to invite bids for its stake.

AAI has 26 percent share of Equity capital in Delhi and Mumbai airport.

The GMR-led Consortium signed the Operations, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA) for Delhi airport on April 4, 2006 with the AAI. The initial term of the concession period is 30 years extendable by another 30 years.

As of February 2021, the Adani Group owns 74 percent stake in Mumbai airport with 26 percent under AAI.

Rajiv Gandhi International airport of Hyderabad is owned and operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), a public–private venture. Its stakeholders include the Airports Authority of India (13%) and the Government of Telangana (13%), as well as a private consortium between GMR Group (63%) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (11%).