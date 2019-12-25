Aviation
Government looking to hire three directors for Air India, says report
Updated : December 25, 2019 10:38 AM IST
According to the report, the ministry has invited applications for the posts.
The deadline for submission of applications is January 13, the report said.
The three directors will report to the managing director of Air India, Ashwani Lohani, the report added.
