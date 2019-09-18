Aviation
Government looking to halve Air India’s debt before next sale offer, says report
Updated : September 18, 2019 10:27 AM IST
The proposal will be likely discussed during the first meeting of a ministerial group on Air India’s divestment headed by home minister Amit Shah.
While the move will likely draw more bidders it will also lead to further government funding into the carrier.
