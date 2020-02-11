Government likely to invite fresh bids for Air India Air Transport Services by March

After a lukewarm response to the first divestment attempt of AIATSL, the Narendra Modi government is likely to invite fresh bids for the profit-making subsidiary of Air India within the current financial year which ends on March 31, sources aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

AIATSL or Air India Air Transport Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India and is involved in activities of ramp handling for aircraft, cargo handling and passenger handling.

"We will invite fresh preliminary bids with FY19 financials of AIATSL. We are hopeful that FY19 numbers will be better than FY18 financials in attracting substantial interest from bidders," sources aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

The government via Air India Asset Holding Company, the special purpose vehicle formed for divestment of Air India, had invited preliminary bids in February 2019 for 100 percent stake of AIATSL out of which, 98 percent was through strategic sale and 2 percent of equity share capital was to be offered to employees in the form of ESOP.

The government issued a total of 11 corrigenda with respect to the divestment process of AIATSL since February 2019 with the latest on December 27, 2019.

AIATSL posted a net profit of Rs 62.9 crore, Rs 15.05 crore and Rs 101.4 crore in 2017-18 (April-March), 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively, as per the government data.

Under the Air India divestment strategy, the government is selling its entire stake in Air India Ltd, its arm Air India Express and complete 50 percent stake in joint venture Air India SATS Ltd as part of one bundle. The government is hopeful of finding a buyer for this bundle by March as the deadline for submission of preliminary bids ends March 17, 2020.

Simultaneously, the government is in the process of selling other subsidiaries of Air India such as Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), AIATSL and Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL) or Alliance Air. A decision is also expected on the fifth subsidiary of Air India, Hotel Corporation of India.

AIATSL, which was incorporated in June 2003 for providing manpower to various departments of Air India, was granted Cabinet approval in September 2012 to operate as an independent entity for ground handling.

It is a ground handling services entity for all domestic airports except for those which are serviced by Air India SATS, which is another ground handling arm of Air India in a joint venture with Singapore-based SATS. AISATS provides ground handling services at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mangalore and Trivandrum.

Hence, AIATSL or Air India Air Transport Services Ltd currently provides ground handling services at 76 airports such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Calicut, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, Goa and other domestic airports.

Apart from handling the flights of Air India and its subsidiary companies such as Air India Express and Alliance Air, it also provides ground handling for 37 foreign scheduled airlines, 4 domestic scheduled airlines, 4 regional airlines, 12 seasonal charter airlines, and 23 foreign airlines availing perishable cargo handling.