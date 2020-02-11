#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Government likely to invite fresh bids for Air India Air Transport Services by March

Updated : February 11, 2020 06:26 PM IST

Air India Air Transport Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India and is involved in activities of ramp handling for aircraft, cargo handling and passenger handling.
The government issued a total of 11 corrigenda with respect to the divestment process of AIATSL since February 2019 with the latest on December 27, 2019.
Simultaneously, the government is in the process of selling other subsidiaries of Air India such as Air India Engineering Services, AIATSL and Airline Allied Services or Alliance Air.
Government likely to invite fresh bids for Air India Air Transport Services by March

You May Also Like

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Avenue Supermarts' market cap crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Avenue Supermarts' market cap crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Government likely to propose April 1 as effective date for mega bank mergers

Government likely to propose April 1 as effective date for mega bank mergers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
PollWill you buy an EV?
close
Will you buy an electric vehicle?
Tell us
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.

What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?

In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.
Advertisement