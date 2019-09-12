Aviation
Government holds talks on sustainability of airlines over fare war
Updated : September 12, 2019 09:27 PM IST
While Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines had several issues leading to the halt of operations, one of the common problems was that of pricing of fares.
The meeting was attended by airlines, airports and companies involved in maintenance, repair and overhaul.
The stakeholders also discussed the long-pending demand of the industry of bringing aviation turbine fuel under the GST regime.
