Government allows passenger flights to ferry medical items, essential goods

In view of the unprecedented crisis due to the spread of coronavirus, the union civil aviation ministry has allowed passenger flights to transport essential items and medical supplies across the country.

“We have allowed passenger flights to transport cargo as we need to ferry a massive amount of cargo,” a senior government official said.

It is important to note here that so far, cargo movement was taking place through freighters and among major airlines, SpiceJet was the sole carrier with a separate cargo arm called SpiceXpress.

With over 300 aircraft on ground, IndiGo and GoAir had written to the government for permission to ferry essential cargo.

In order to facilitate smooth cargo movement throughout the lockdown period, the civil aviation ministry has created an Air Cargo Management Group for COVID-19 with a dedicated team for smooth movement of cargo.

The ministry is adopting a hub and spoke approach to move essential commodities across the country and Resident Commissioners of States and union territories are part of the group.

“Private airlines/freighters have been co-opted to link the request of states/UTs for smooth movement of essential items. Additionally, ATRs of Alliance Air (regional arm of Air India) have been kept on standby at Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad," the civil aviation ministry said.

“Air India planes are being chartered at concessional rates for cases needing large aircraft, especially to move ICMR items to North East and other states. Helicopters are ready in North East for intra-region movements. Support is being given to private agencies interested in aiding efforts,” the ministry added.

So far, essential items especially medicine and ICMR kits have been transported from Delhi to Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Kolkata and Hyderabad on March 27. The second flight of the day transported essential items from Mumbai to Pune, Bengaluru and Trivandrum.

The third batch of air cargo carried essential items from Delhi to Pune and ICMR kits from Pune to Patna. Thereafter, testing kits were delivered in Delhi aboard the return flight from Patna.

SpiceJet has also been a key player in special transportation services during coronavirus situation. The low-cost carrier operated a special charter flight for free of cost from Delhi to Coimbatore on March 27 on government's request and it carried a Hazmat suit.

“It carried only one Hazmat suit and no other cargo to help local authorities replicate and start local manufacturing of Hazmat suits,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said. The airline had also expressed interest in flying migrants from Bihar from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna.

With a fleet of five dedicated freighters under SpiceXpress, it is flying to nearby countries including to those in the Middle-East, South-East Asia, among other places with fresh fruits and vegetables, cold chain medical supplies, medicines, medical devices for various state governments, medical and pharma companies, international retailers and farmer bodies.