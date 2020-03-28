Aviation Government allows passenger flights to ferry medical items, essential goods Updated : March 28, 2020 12:00 PM IST The civil aviation ministry has created an Air Cargo Management Group for COVID-19 with a dedicated team for smooth movement of cargo. The ministry is adopting a hub and spoke approach to move essential commodities across the country and Resident Commissioners of States and union territories are part of the group. SpiceJet operated a special charter flight for free of cost from Delhi to Coimbatore on March 27 on government's request and it carried a Hazmat suit.