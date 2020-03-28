  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Government allows passenger flights to ferry medical items, essential goods

Updated : March 28, 2020 12:00 PM IST

The civil aviation ministry has created an Air Cargo Management Group for COVID-19 with a dedicated team for smooth movement of cargo.
The ministry is adopting a hub and spoke approach to move essential commodities across the country and Resident Commissioners of States and union territories are part of the group.
SpiceJet operated a special charter flight for free of cost from Delhi to Coimbatore on March 27 on government's request and it carried a Hazmat suit.
Government allows passenger flights to ferry medical items, essential goods

You May Also Like

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement