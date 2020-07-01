Aviation Government allows flyers with negative COVID-19 history of at least 3 weeks to travel Updated : July 01, 2020 04:37 PM IST The updated standard operating procedure is on the basis of health experts inputs and will address the hardship faced by cured patients in travelling by flights. The ministry has directed the DGCA to issue appropriate guidelines in light of the latest update in the declaration protocol. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply