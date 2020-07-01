Government allows flyers with negative COVID-19 history of at least 3 weeks to travel

The union civil aviation ministry has allowed passengers with negative COVID-19 history of at least three weeks to travel by flights, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

As per the advisory for air travel resumption starting May 25, passengers had to give a declaration that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 in at least last two months before taking a flight.

This will come as a relief to passengers, who were infected with COVID-19 and have recovered.

The updated standard operating procedure is on the basis of health experts inputs and will address the hardship faced by cured patients in travelling by flights, a senior government official told CNBC-TV18.

The COVID-19 history is part of the self-declaration form submitted by a passenger at the airport.

"With regard to the evolving COVID-19 situation, where new cases that have been cured are in large numbers, a need has been felt to update this provision to avoid hardships in the matter of air travel to the persons cured/recovered from COVID-19," an order from the civil aviation ministry dated June 29 read.

The ministry has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue appropriate guidelines in light of the latest update in the declaration protocol.

Hence, COVID-19 recovered persons will be allowed to travel upon showing a COVID-19 recovered/discharged certificate from any institution dealing with COVID-19 subjects.

As of June 30, active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 2,15,125 and are under active medical supervision. Also, total number of cured or discharged patients stood at 3,34,821. As a result, the recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients improved to 59.07 percent.

India resumed flights from May 25 after a ban spanning two months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The country allowed domestic airlines to resume operations with one-third capacity and has now allowed airlines to operate with 45 percent capacity. However, demand remains weak as passengers postpone non-essential travel.