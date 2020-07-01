  • SENSEX
Government allows flyers with negative COVID-19 history of at least 3 weeks to travel

Updated : July 01, 2020 04:37 PM IST

The updated standard operating procedure is on the basis of health experts inputs and will address the hardship faced by cured patients in travelling by flights.
The ministry has directed the DGCA to issue appropriate guidelines in light of the latest update in the declaration protocol.
