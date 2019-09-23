Aviation
Government aims to sell Air India, other firms by March 2020, says official
Updated : September 23, 2019 04:34 PM IST
The government planned to sell Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, logistics firm Container Corp of India Ltd and debt-laden Air India before the end of the 2019/20 financial year, the official, who asked not to be named, told reporters.
