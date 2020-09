The government and Airports Authority of India (AAI) will examine Adani Group's request to buy shares of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

"As per shareholders' agreement and OMDA (Operations, Management, Development agreement), the shares held can be sold subject to certain conditions and consent of AAI and government of India. The request for purchase of shares by Adani Group was received by us and we will examine it. OMDA lays down mechanism of revenue sharing between AAI and concessionaires and it also stipulates the service standards that the airports shall maintain. All future developments of an airport is governed by OMDA," Puri said.

"If anyone expressed a concern that is through the finance ministry and I am sure the finance ministry will take a view on it. As far as we are concerned, as per prescribed procedure, AAI and government will examine the request," Puri added.

On August 31, Adani Enterprises said that it plans to acquire 74 percent stake in Mumbai Airport International Ltd. As per the agreement, it will acquire the entire 50.5 percent stake of GVK Airport Developers Ltd and 23.5 percent from minority partners Airport Company of South Africa (ACSA) and Bidvest.

It is important to note that since last year, GVK had been in talks with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) to secure funding but the plan did not materialize. Hence, GVK has now terminated those transaction documents and under the agreement, Adani Group will take over the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd and the Adani Group will also offer a stand-still to GVK with respect to the debt acquired.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

able to commence construction.

Remember, Adani Group made entry into Indian aviation in February 2019 by emerging as highest bidder for six non-metro airports, out of which agreements for three have already been signed.