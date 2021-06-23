Got your jab? IndiGo to offer up to 10% discount to vaccinated passengers

In a first-of-its-kind offer, IndiGo has announced that it will provide a discount of up to 10 percent from June 23 on airfares for partially or fully vaccinated passengers.

"The customers who have been administered either one or both the COVID-19 vaccine doses, can avail a discount of up to 10% per cent on the base fare while booking. IndiGo is the first airline to roll out this offer in India," the country's largest airline said in a statement.

The offer is available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a COVID-19 vaccine in the country, IndiGo said.

Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking shall be required to furnish a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate.

Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore, discounts will be provided subject to the availability of inventory. The offer is currently available only on the IndiGo website.

"Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said.