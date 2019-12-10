Good news for Vistara as DGCA approves Boeing training facility in Singapore for B787

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved a Boeing training facility at Singapore for B787 aircraft as the domestic training facility does not have spare capacity.

"In a first of its kind move, we have granted approval to a foreign Approved Training Organization as per our certification process. In the current case, approval has been accorded to Boeing training facility in Singapore for B787 type of aircraft,” DGCA director general Arun Kumar said.

This will help in timely induction of aircraft as more options will be available to Indian operators for training infrastructure. Regular surveillance and oversight will be done by DGCA and we will ensure that training content, qualification of trainers and training devices will be as per Indian standards, Kumar added.

Currently, national carrier Air India has the only domestic training facility for B787 aircraft but it does not have any spare capacity to train pilots of any other airline, sources aware of the development said.

The move is likely to bring much relief to domestic full-service carrier Vistara as it gets ready to induct the wide-body aircraft from February.

The joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines started hiring for Boeing 787 aircraft last month as it invited applications for first officers with an experience of minimum 500 hours on B787 after line release.

The airline plans to induct a total of six Boeing 787-9 aircraft for long-haul international operations and 50 A320neo aircraft from Airbus for domestic, short and medium-haul international operations. Of the six wide-body, two are likely to be inducted by March.

"Widebody joining us in Q1 of 2020. First, two B787-9 to be delivered in February and March. We have plans to use B787-9 on long-haul. London is one destination we are keen on. We are planning and we will announce when we are ready," chief executive officer Leslie Thng had told CNBC-TV18 on November 26.