Good news for Vistara as DGCA approves Boeing training facility in Singapore for B787

Updated : December 10, 2019 05:33 PM IST

Currently, national carrier Air India has the only domestic training facility for B787 aircraft.
The joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines started hiring for Boeing 787 aircraft last month.
Vistara now connects 34 destinations and operates over 200 flights a day via a fleet of 27 A320 and nine Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.
