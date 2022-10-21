Good news for SpiceJet as DGCA removes 50% cap on winter flights

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

In a major boost for SpiceJet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, October 21, removed a 50 percent cap on the low-cost airlines' flights for the winter session, effective October 30, 2022.

The aviation safety regulator allowed Gurugram-headquartered budget carrier to operate 3,193 weekly flights in the winter schedule, up 6.61 percent against 2,995 flights in the last winter.

Earlier on July 27, the DGCA had ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 percent of its flights owing to a series of incidents involving its flights.

Also, the DGCA approved the airline's 'Domestic Winter Schedule 2022' with 1.55 percent fewer flights in 2021. The winter schedule is effective from October 30, 2022, till March 25, 2023.

The regulator approved a winter flight schedule of 21,941 flights. The Winter Schedule 2021 had an approved flight roster of 22,287 flights. However, this included Trujet and Pawan Hans. Both airlines have suspended their operations this year.

"In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports. Out of these 105 airports, Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," the DGCA said.

In terms of airlines, IndiGo had the highest number of flights approved under the schedule. IndiGo had 10,085 (10,243 in 2021) flights approved, followed by SpiceJet at 3,193 (2,995), Vistara at 1,941 (1,675), and Air India at 1,990 (2,053).

In addition, AirAsia India had an approved flight strength of 1,462 (1,393) and GoAir (now known as Go First) at 1,390 (2,290).