Go First resumption plan by Resolution professional is under review by DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing the resumption plan for Go First submitted by the Resolution Professional, ministry of civil aviation (MCA) told the Parliament. The resumption plan is a subject to the outcome of the safety audit and the ongoing legal cases, the ministry added.

Go First issued another notice on Thursday, July 20 stating that the airlines flight scheduled till July 23 have been cancelled due to technical issues.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Civil Aviation over the ongoing insolvency proceedings in the Indian aviation sector, sources told CNBC-TV18 on July 11. They said the ministry is looking into issues raised by aircraft lessors in the cases of Go First and SpiceJet.

MCA sources said lessors may want to price the inconvenience in future leasing to airlines, which can cause issues for Indian airlines. The ministry will take a view on the issue soon, they said, adding that it is closely monitoring the aviation sector.

Since the airline is under moratorium, lessors cannot take back their aircraft even as they argue the lease time period has terminated. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court refused to direct India's aviation regulator to re-register the cash-strapped airline's aircraft.

The court also allowed lessors to access the aircraft they leased to Go First to carry out maintenance at least twice a month while the airline has been restricted from removing any parts from the planes in question.