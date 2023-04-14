'Flight-mare' leaves GoFirst passengers stranded for hours

Passengers were starting to get restless as there was no sign of the ground staff except for a woman. They questioned the staff member about why the airline didn't inform customers in advance and whether the flight will take off on time. All fair & justifiable questions. The poor woman had no answers.

A family medical emergency. The birthday or wedding of a near and dear one. An office meeting. If you had either of these personal commitments today and were flying a GoFirst aircraft, you may have been left in the lurch.

I was among the hundreds of passengers who were disappointed that their plans for the day were ruined. I, for one, missed my mother's cataract surgery, a procedure my mother was terrified of.

My flight from Mumbai to Chennai was scheduled to take off at 5:45 am. I reached the airport by 4:25 am. I was close to my boarding gate when I looked at one of the flight schedule screens. My flight's departure time was changed to 7:45 am.

However, I hadn't received any message or e-mail. At 5:50 am, the airline sent an intimation saying the delay was due to 'operational reasons'. For many who didn't notice the display screen earlier, this came as a shock. Some had been at the airport from 2 am or 3 am. Some were waiting since the previous night as they took an overnight train to Mumbai.

I thought the ordeal was over. But, I was to be proven wrong.

Cut to 7:00 am. Passengers were starting to get restless as there was no sign of the ground staff except for a woman, who had been cornered by angry passengers, searching for answers.

They questioned her about why the airline didn't inform customers in advance and whether the flight will take off on time. All fair & justifiable questions. The poor woman had no answers.

The boarding began at 7:40 am and the flight departed at 8:40 am. This meant a total delay of nearly three hours. The airline wasn't even considerate enough to provide customers with coffee or tea in the interim.

But, this is the story of just one flight.

Customers flooded Twitter with complaints of other GoFirst flights. Twitter user Asif Hussain said his flight was rescheduled three times in 12-14 hours. "I have a connecting bus for my onward journey, which I am going to miss due to your pathetic service," he wrote.

Another user said his Pune to Bengaluru flight scheduled for tonight had been rescheduled six times already. A third user said her flight from Delhi was rescheduled from 10:45 am to 1:30 pm. "I am missing an important paid event because of these ridiculous delays," she tweeted. In response to some of the tweets, GoFirst's Twitter account wrote, "We work hard to run an on-time airline; however, unforeseen events sometimes challenge us."

So, what is it that led to these flight cancellations?

Airlines don't specify what they mean by operational reasons. Nearly half of GoFirst's fleet is on ground and hence the turnaround time between flights may be impacted. CNBC-TV18 wrote to GoFirst to find out the reason and the number of flights that were canceled in the last 24 hours. However, the airline was yet to respond while this copy was filed.

What are the passengers entitled to in case of flight delays and cancellations?

Customers are entitled to refreshments if a flight that has a block time of 2.5 hours is delayed for 2 hours. If a flight's block time is between 2.5-5 hours, a customer would be entitled to refreshments if the delay is 3 hours. In case the flight doesn't fall into these two categories, a customer would be entitled to refreshments only if the delay is over four hours.

If the delay is 6 hours or more, the airline must inform customers at least 24 hours ahead of the flight departure. If the delay is of over 24 hours, the customer should be provided with free hotel accommodation.

In case of cancellations, an airline is obligated to refund the ticket or provide an alternate flight. If the airline fails to inform the customer at least 24 hours before the departure, or if the customer missed a connecting flight booked on the same ticket number due to the cancellation, then the airline has to pay compensation of Rs 5,000-10,000.