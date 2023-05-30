English
    Giving lessors GoFirst aircraft could spell airline's death, says counsel Harish Salve

    By Ashmit Kumar   | Anand Singha  May 30, 2023 5:01:33 PM IST (Updated)

    Representing GoFirst, renowned senior advocate Harish Salve said asking the Delhi HC to direct DGCA to deregister the aircraft would be contrary to law.

    If lessors are allowed to take possession of GoFirst aircraft, it would prove to be the death knell for the airline and leave its over 7,000 employees jobless, the airline told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, May 30.

    The lessors had moved the court seeking directions to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to approve their requests for deregistering aircraft after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the admission of GoFirst's voluntary insolvency plea and affirmed the imposition of a moratorium.
