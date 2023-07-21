India’s aviation regulator accepts Go First resumption plan subject to conditions

As per the conditions laid out, flight operations and the sale of flight tickets can be commenced only after approval from DGCA. Commencement of the airline's flight operations will also need the availability of the required interim funding.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Friday, accepted budget airline Go First's resumption plan subject to certain conditionalities. As per the conditions laid out, flight operations and the sale of flight tickets can be commenced only after approval from DGCA. Moreover, the commencement of the airline's flight operations will also need the availability of the required interim funding.

As per the DGCA, Go First can resume its operations subject to the following conditions:

> Compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate in the time to come.

> Continuing airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.

> No deployment of aircraft for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight.

> Any change in the airline must be notified to the DGCA

> The resolution professional will need to submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMES, flight dispatchers among others for the consideration of the DGCA after making requisite arrangements for the commencement of scheduled flight operations.

> DGCA has approved Go First to resume operations with 15 aircraft that are allowed to make only 114 flights in a day.

In addition to the conditions previously laid out, the flight operations shall be subject to the proceedings in the ongoing CIRP at Delhi NCLT and other writ petitions by the Lessors of aircraft leased to Go First, which are pending before the Delhi High Court and NCLT.

