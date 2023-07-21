India’s aviation regulator accepts Go First resumption plan subject to conditions

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday accepted Go First's resumption plan. The sale of flight tickets will commence only after the approval of flight schedule by the DGCA.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday accepted Go First's resumption plan subject to conditionalities.

As per the condition, the flight operations and the sale of flight tickets can be commenced only after the approval from DGCA. Commencement of airline's flight operations will also need the availability of the required interim funding.

DGCA has approved to resume operations with 15 aircraft & 114 flights in a day.