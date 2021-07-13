GOFIRST, formerly GoAir, to resume flights to Maldives from July 15

Home

    GOFIRST, formerly known as GoAir, will resume flights to Maldives from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from July 15 onwards.

    GOFIRST, formerly known as GoAir, will resume flights to Maldives from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from July 15 onwards, the airline said in a statement.
    The airline will operate two flights a week from each of the three cities from July 15 and will increase the frequency gradually to four flights a week from August. Further, the airline plans to operate daily flights from September.
    This move comes as Maldives opens its boundaries for South Asian countries from July 15.
    As per an advisory dated July 2, Maldives’ tourism ministry has said that tourists travelling from South Asia will be issued on-arrival tourist visa, tentatively from 15th July 2021 subject to review of the Covid-19 situation of the respective South Asian Country at that time. Tourists should hold a negative nucleic acid test (PCR test) for COVID- l9 prior to entry into the Maldives. The sample for the PCR test must be taken at most 96 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.
    “As we gradually look to resume international flights, we will continue to innovate and offer best-in-class customer-centric products & services which is in line with our "You come first" approach,” Mr. Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said.
     

